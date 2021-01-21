Microsoft and India-based cloud communications firm Tanla Platforms have launched a blockchain-based communications platform-as-a-service aimed to offer more private and secure messaging.
- According to an announcement Thursday, Microsoft was the development partner and architect behind Wisely, which is being targeted at enterprises, mobile carriers, over-the-top content providers and more.
- The edge-to-edge encrypted platform is built on Microsoft Azure as a global network for secure communications including SMS, email and chat messages.
- Businesses can access the network via a single application programming interface (API) offering multi-channel capabilities.
- Building Wisely with blockchain technology brings "complete data visibility, enabling a single source of truth for all stakeholders," according to the firms.
- Wisely said it has now been granted three patents in cryptography and blockchain processes by the United States Patents & Trademark Office.
- The Wisely platform will be sold by both companies globally.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.