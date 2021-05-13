Microsoft has decided to shut down its Azure-based blockchain-as-a-service platform and is asking users to migrate their data to an alternative of their choosing.

According to a blog post on Monday, the software giant has been quietly informing customers on the best way to jump ship by Sept. 10. Support for new deployments or member creations has also been discontinued.

No reason has been given for the decision and Microsoft did not answer CoinDesk’s attempt to contact it by phone.

The Quorum Blockchain Service from Brooklyn, N.Y.-based Ethereum-focused blockchain company ConsenSys (which it acquired from the developer, JPMorgan) has been recommended for use instead.

Beginning in 2015, Azure Blockchain was once styled as a type of “sandbox” enabling partners to interact with different blockchain technologies and services, from smart contracts to tax reporting.