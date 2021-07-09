Miami’s Institute of Contemporary Art (ICAM) has got its hands on a CryptoPunk non-fungible token (NFT) thanks to a generous donor.

According to a press release, the institute has scooped up CryptoPunk #5293, one of 10,000 unique 24-by-24-pixel icons created in 2017 by Larva Labs.

The donation came by the way of ICAM Trustee Eduardo Burillo. ICAM says the digital collectible is the first NFT to enter a major art museum collection.

“CryptoPunk 5293 joins the ICA Miami collection as a work that is truly representative of the cultural zeitgeist and will have historic significance for generations to come.”

As one of the earlier creations in the series of NFTs minted on the Ethereum blockchain by Larva Labs, offers have ranged from $34,000 to $123,000, according to its price history.