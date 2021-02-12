Miami’s city commissioners tapped the brakes on Mayor Francis Suarez’s headlong rush to make the city a cryptocurrency haven, voting Thursday night to study the use of crypto before allowing residents to use it to pay for services or giving city workers the option to to get paid in it, according to a report in the Miami Herald.
- Suarez, who wanted commissioners to vote to approve the use of bitcoin immediately, portrayed the vote as a step in the right direction.
- Commissioners did vote to launch education campaigns in English, Spanish and Creole to inform people about crypto, and encourage the state legislature to pass laws that would clearly allow the city to invest public funds in cryptocurrency, the Herald said. Suarez has been advocating using the city's treasury funds to invest in bitcoin.
