The city of Miami on Wednesday uploaded a copy of the Bitcoin white paper to its municipal website, joining a growing chorus of governments and companies now hosting bitcoin’s original blueprint.
- Mayor Francis Suarez emphasized his commitment to "turn Miami into a hub for crypto innovation" in his tweet announcing the upload. He's been pumping the U.S. city's potential as a landing ground for California tech expats for weeks on social media.
- As such, Suarez's decision may have less to do with pushing back against Craig Wright's legal threats (the original catalyst for this white paper upload movement) than with currying favor with bitcoin maximalists.
- Miami is the "first municipal government to host Satoshi's white paper," Suarez asserted.
