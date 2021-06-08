An anonymous buyer has snatched up a multi-million dollar penthouse in Miami Beach, Fla., smashing world records for the most expensive real estate purchase ever paid in cryptocurrency.

According to a report by Forbes on Monday evening, the purchase was conducted on May 27. The sale price also represents the most a Miami Beach property has sold per square foot, at $4,440.50/SF.

Because of confidentiality agreements, the buyer and the type of cryptocurrency used to make the purchase have not been revealed.

The full-floor penthouse, located on the 9th floor, boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a 2,960-square-foot terrace with oceanfront views. The exclusive boutique condo was designed by Italian architect and industrial designer Antonio Citterio.

The deal closed in less than 10 days, setting a separate record for finalizing a deal for both buyer and seller, Forbes reported.

