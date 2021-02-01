Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) is already set to make a movie telling the week-old story of a group of retail investors from social media platform Reddit who took on the financial might of Wall Street.

According to a report from Deadline on Sunday, MGM acquired the movie rights to a book proposal known as “The Antisocial Network” on Friday from New York Times best-selling author Ben Mezrich.

Winklevoss Pictures, founded by entrepreneurs and bitcoin billionaires Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, will executive produce the film, according to the report. Aaron Ryder – who produced “Arrival” and “Donnie Darko” among others – has been selected to produce the new movie having signed a first-look film deal with MGM.

The story circles around Reddit group WallStreetBets and their endeavor to bring down large hedge funds by forcing a short squeeze on stocks such as GameStop (GME), Nokia (NOK) and AMC Entertainment (AMC), among others.

Mezrich will once again work with MGM producer Michael DeLuca having collaborated on “The Social Network” – a story about Facebook’s rise to prominence adapted from a previous Mezrich novel.