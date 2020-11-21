Recapping a wild week in bitcoin price action that has drawn out numerous previously-quiet HODLers.

On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW discusses:

Traditional markets: The tension between vaccine optimism and a growing national wave of economy-disrupting lockdowns

Regulatory landscape: Crypto ally Brian Brooks nominated for full term at OCC while SEC Chair Jay Clayton steps down early

Bitcoin Miners: Sold out until Spring

Celebrities and Financiers coming to the Bitcoin space