Recapping a wild week in bitcoin price action that has drawn out numerous previously-quiet HODLers.
For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.
On this edition of The Breakdown weekly recap, NLW discusses:
- Traditional markets: The tension between vaccine optimism and a growing national wave of economy-disrupting lockdowns
- Regulatory landscape: Crypto ally Brian Brooks nominated for full term at OCC while SEC Chair Jay Clayton steps down early
- Bitcoin Miners: Sold out until Spring
- Celebrities and Financiers coming to the Bitcoin space
This week on The Breakdown:
- Monday | Bitcoin at $318,000 Next December? One Citibank Exec Says It’s Possible
- Tuesday | HODL FOMO vs. Speculative FOMO: Why This Bitcoin Bull Market Will Be Different
- Wednesday | Vijay Boyapati’s Four Mental Models for Valuing Bitcoin
- Thursday | A Crypto Ally as Top US Bank Regulator?
- Friday | 10 Metrics Where Bitcoin Has Already Hit New All-Time Highs
