While we haven’t achieved the elusive $20,000 spot price all-time high yet, these other metrics show where bitcoin has grown far beyond previous peaks.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com and Nexo.io.

Earlier this week, investor Nic Carter published a piece called “Nine Bitcoin Charts Already at All-Time Highs” showing just how far bitcoin had come and how fundamentally bullish this quiet run-up was.

In this piece, NLW goes over those metrics that have achieved all-time highs, and adds one more that happened after Nic published his piece. The metrics include: