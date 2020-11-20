While we haven’t achieved the elusive $20,000 spot price all-time high yet, these other metrics show where bitcoin has grown far beyond previous peaks.
Earlier this week, investor Nic Carter published a piece called “Nine Bitcoin Charts Already at All-Time Highs” showing just how far bitcoin had come and how fundamentally bullish this quiet run-up was.
In this piece, NLW goes over those metrics that have achieved all-time highs, and adds one more that happened after Nic published his piece. The metrics include:
- Addresses with a balance of $10 or more
- Open interest on CME bitcoin futures
- Realized capitalization
- Bitcoin options open interest
- Bitcoin priced in Turkish lira
- Bitcoin held by Grayscale
- Stablecoin free float
- Silvergate’s settlement network
- Growth of crypto-native credit
- Market Capitalization
