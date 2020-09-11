The Crescat Capital portfolio manager gives his take on the flashing macro warning signals and why it is an explosive moment for gold, silver and (potentially) bitcoin

For more episodes and free early access before our regular 3 p.m. Eastern time releases, subscribe with Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocketcasts, Google Podcasts, Castbox, Stitcher, RadioPublica, iHeartRadio or RSS.

Tavi Costa is a portfolio manager at Crescat Capital. In this conversation with NLW, he discusses:

  • The credit exhaustion moment in the engines of global growth
  • The race to the bottom for fiat currencies
  • The explosive moment for precious metals 
  • Where bitcoin might fit in this larger framework 

Find our guest online:
Twitter: @TaviCosta
Instagram: @TaviCostaMacro
Website: https://www.crescat.net

See also: US Stock Market Cap to GDP Ratio Reaches 190%, Eclipsing Dot-Com Bubble High

