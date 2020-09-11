The Crescat Capital portfolio manager gives his take on the flashing macro warning signals and why it is an explosive moment for gold, silver and (potentially) bitcoin.
Tavi Costa is a portfolio manager at Crescat Capital. In this conversation with NLW, he discusses:
- The credit exhaustion moment in the engines of global growth
- The race to the bottom for fiat currencies
- The explosive moment for precious metals
- Where bitcoin might fit in this larger framework
Find our guest online:
Twitter: @TaviCosta
Instagram: @TaviCostaMacro
Website: https://www.crescat.net
