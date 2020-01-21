Cryptocurrency payment solution BitPay has added support for XRP to its wallet app on Tuesday, after first announcing its intent to do so in October 2019.

BitPay worked alongside Ripple developer platform Xpring to complete the XRP integration, which is the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization at $10.1 billion, according to Messari. The payment service conducted over $1 billion in transactions processed in both 2017 and 2018.

Ecommerce domain eGifter and humanitarian organization CARE have already announced their adoption of XRP for commerce and donations following the addition, BitPay said.

“BitPay continues to expand consumers’ ability to transact in the currency of their choice and give merchants new exposure to a large base of loyal XRP users intent on driving real-world adoption,” BitPay CMO Bill Zielke said in a statement.

XRP joins fellow cryptos bitcoin (BTC), bitcoin cash (BCH) and ethereum (ETH) alongside several stablecoins as payment options. BitPay added support for ethereum last September.

“BitPay provides new and practical opportunities for the utility of digital assets,” Xpring senior vice president Ethan Beard said in a press release. “We hope to build upon this progress, to make it easy for everyone to integrate money into their apps. We’re excited to enable the use of XRP for everyday purchases, which benefits merchants and consumers alike.”

