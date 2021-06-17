McLaren Racing said it plans to build a non-fungible token (NFT) platform on the Tezos blockchain.
- The platform will list NFTs illustrating McLaren Racing's history, heritage and famous drivers, according to an emailed announcement Thursday.
- McLaren cited the Proof-of-Stake model that powers the Tezos network – which is less energy intensive than Proof-of-Work blockchains – as the key to partnership.
- As part of the agreement, the race suits of McLaren's Formula 1 and IndyCar drivers will carry Tezos' branding.
- McLaren is no stranger to the crypto and blockchain space, having announced in March it would be creating an official fan token through Turkish crypto firm Bitci.com
