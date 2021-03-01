Italian supercar manufacturer Mazzanti is roaring into the crypto space with the acceptance of bitcoin payments and the launch of a security token offering (STO).

According to a press release shared with CoinDesk on Thursday, Mazzanti is aiming to raise €1 million ($1.2 million) to develop a special edition of the Evantra Millecavalli R “hypercar.”

“We immediately recognized the potential of security tokens for our goal of inclusion and expansion,” said Mazzanti’s founder, Luca Mazzanti, in the release.

The Mazzanti tokens (MZZ), which require a minimum 50 euros (US$60) buy-in, in total will provide a 50% revenue share in the sale of the special edition Evantra Millecavalli R, according to the release. The sale has 56 days left to run.

STOKR’s co-founder Arnab Naskar said the MZZ tokens are designed to “empower both private and professional investors to actively take part in the firm’s growth by acquiring a share in its future revenue.”

The tokens are currently being issued via Blockstream AMP, a platform for the tokenization of securities built atop the Liquid sidechain of bitcoin.

However, data from digital marketplace STOKR, the platform used to market the tokens to potential investors, shows the offering is slow off the line with just €100 ($121) raised since launch on Feb. 25.