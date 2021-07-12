Australian bitcoin mining firm Mawson Infrastructure increased its ownership of Luna Squares from 50% to 90%.
- Mawson Infrastructure said the acquisition of the additional 40% of Luna Squares cements its ownership of a bitcoin mining facility in the U.S. state of Georgia.
- Luna Squares operates from a site where it has 100 megawatts of “future power capacity” that will be used for third-party hosting and Mawson’s proprietary bitcoin mining operations, the firm said.
- Luna Squares “is a high-quality and rapidly expanding facility and is the cornerstone of our business today,” Mawson CEO James Manning said. ”We are working closely with our local partners to expand the site.”
