Matrixport, a crypto services provider, has closed a $100 million Series C funding round with a valuation of over $1 billion.
- The round was led by partners of DST Global, C Ventures and K3 Ventures, according to a press release on Monday.
- Qiming Venture Partners, CE Innovation Capital, Tiger Global, Cachet Group, Palm Drive Capital, Foresight Ventures and A&T Capital also participated.
- Funding will go toward furthering research and development for its product offerings and security while enhancing the platform's user experience, the firm said.
- To date, the Singapore-based start-up has raised $129 million.
- As of March 2021, the company said it holds over $10 billion in assets under management and has recorded $5 billion in monthly transactions across all products.
