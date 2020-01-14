Bitcoin is up more than 8 percent in the last 24 hours. BSV, meanwhile, is up nearly a whopping 100 percent. The question is, of course, why? Is it some larger macro context? A pump-and-dump? Or just the crypto markets being as crazy as they are. The Breakdown invited guest Mati Greenspan, former eToro analyst and now founder of Quantum Economics, to give his take.
We also look at two stories around the growing crypto derivatives markets: the launch of the CME’s options on bitcoin futures and CFTC Chair Heath Tarbert’s comments Monday that regulated derivatives will bring legitimacy to the space. Finally, we look at a just-released Investor Alert from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on IEOs.
