Mathew J. D’Souza, crypto entrepreneur and CEO of Blockware Solutions, died on Aug. 21 after a seven-year fight with leukemia. He was 29.

D’Souza’s firm, a major U.S.-based mining rig distributor, announced his death and said a memorial service would be held in Park Ridge, Ill., where the company is based, on Wednesday.

Despite a short life, he was greatly accomplished. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy (with Honors) in 2012 and a Master of Accounting Science in 2013 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign – Gies College of Business. Before entering the crypto world, D’Souza worked with accounting firm KPMG.

In crypto, however, he quickly made his mark. In 2017 he co-founded two firms, Blockchain Opportunity Fund, LLC, a multi-million dollar cryptocurrency hedge fund, and Blockware Solutions, LLC, a leading service provider for the bitcoin mining Industry. While CEO, Blockware Solutions became one of the largest distributors of mining rigs to the U.S. market, according to the company.

In 2019 he co-founded the bitcoin mining fund Blockware Mining, LLC and served as the company’s CEO.

In addition he was a keen observer and advocate of the blockchain and crypto space and a frequent source of insight for reporters at CoinDesk. He was a featured speaker during the virtual Consensus: Distributed conference in May.

D’Souza is survived by his parents and brothers. Blockware Solutions said those wishing to pay tribute to his memory could make donations to the Evans Scholars Foundation.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Highway in Park Ridge, Ill. The Memorial Service will be held the next day at 10 a.m. at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Parish, 920 W. Granville, Park Ridge.