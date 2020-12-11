MassMutual becomes the latest announced institutional buyer of bitcoin, and this one could be even more significant in terms of precedent.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and this week’s special product launch LVL.co.

Today on the Brief:

FDA panel recommends Pfizer vaccine approval as initial jobless claims soar

Antitrust lawsuit calls for Facebook breakup

Crypto-friendly CFTC chairman to resign at the beginning of the year

Our main discussion: Why MassMutual bought $100 million in bitcoin and why it matters.