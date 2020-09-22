Bitcoin mining can help big energy companies produce more efficiently, increasing American energy independence in the process.

Today on the Brief:

Where the digital euro fits in Lagarde’s economic integration plans

New stablecoin guidance from the OCC

Mnuchin and Powell head to the Hill

Our main discussion features Marty Bent.

Marty is the author of one of the best known daily bitcoin newsletters, as well as the host of “Tales From The Crypt” podcast. He also is one of the leaders of Great American Mining, a new project using bitcoin mining to make big energy more efficient and profitable.