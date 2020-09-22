Bitcoin mining can help big energy companies produce more efficiently, increasing American energy independence in the process.
Today on the Brief:
- Where the digital euro fits in Lagarde’s economic integration plans
- New stablecoin guidance from the OCC
- Mnuchin and Powell head to the Hill
Our main discussion features Marty Bent.
Marty is the author of one of the best known daily bitcoin newsletters, as well as the host of “Tales From The Crypt” podcast. He also is one of the leaders of Great American Mining, a new project using bitcoin mining to make big energy more efficient and profitable.
In this discussion, we talk about how bitcoin and big energy are unlikely allies, how that alliance can bring more bitcoin mining back to America, and how it is working to reduce America’s energy dependence.
