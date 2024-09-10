First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Rises to $57K as ETFs End Losing Streak

Bitcoin fluctuated around $57,000 during the European morning having gained about 3% in the last 24 hours. Still, it remains around 3% lower in September and more than 20% below the all-time high of $73,000 in March. The broader digital asset market has risen about 2.35%, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index. Bitcoin ETFs registered net inflows for the first time in over a week on Monday, gaining $28.7 million. Despite the rally, NYDIG has noted that bitcoin's "near-term catalysts … are sparse." The firm wrote on Monday that September is a notoriously weak month for bitcoin prices but, on the bright side, October is generally one of the strongest.