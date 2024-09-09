First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Reclaims $55K Ahead of Tuesday's Harris-Trump Debate

Bitcoin nudged above $55,000 during the European morning after holding between $54,000 and $55,000 over the weekend. It has added 1.45% in the last 24 hours while the broader crypto market has risen 1.15%, as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index. This week, traders will be eyeing the U.S. release of August's CPI and PPI data on Wednesday and Thursday respectively. Before then, on Tuesday, Donald Trump goes head to head with Kamala Harris in the first debate between the presidential candidates ahead of November's election. Trump has said he aims to make the U.S. the “crypto capital” of the world, and Harris aides are also reportedly considering policies to bolster the industry.