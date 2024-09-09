Crypto Fund Outflows Were Most Since March Last Week as Bitcoin ETFs Bled

Bitcoin fell more than 8% during the week, closing out Friday at $54,000 having traded around $59,000 on Sept. 2. The period was a busy one for economic data out of the U.S., with all of the readings – including the widely watched nonfarm payrolls report – coming in weak. While that raised the prospects of a 50 basis-point rate cut by the Fed this month, it did little to stir bitcoin bulls.