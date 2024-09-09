Bitcoin Bottom In? BTC Order Book Liquidity Says Yes

"By analyzing the combined spot order books, particularly at the 0%-1% and 1%-5% spot order book depth, we see a pattern where low liquidity in the order book often coincides with market bottoms," Shubh Verma, co-founder and CEO of Hyblock Capital, said in an interview with CoinDesk. "These low order book levels can be early indicators of a price reversal, frequently preceding a bullish trend."