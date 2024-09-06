First Mover Americas: BTC Treads Water Ahead of U.S. Jobs Report

Bitcoin fell as low as $55,300 before recovering to trade around $56,100, down 1% in 24 hours and extending its seven-day loss to over 5%. The broader digital asset market as measured by the CoinDesk 20 Index (CD20) has dropped more than 1.3% over 24 hours. The U.S. government is set to release its nonfarm payrolls report for August later. If the reading is weak, as all the other economic data this week has been, it will strengthen the argument for an interest-rate cut of 50 basis points in September.