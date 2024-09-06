Crypto Market Lacks Major Near-Term Catalysts, JPMorgan Says
Total crypto market cap was $2.02 trillion at the end of August, a 24% decline from this year's peak of $2.67 trillion in March, the report said.
Total crypto market was $2.02 trillion at the end of last month, a 24% decline from the March peak, JPMorgan (JPM) noted in a research report on Friday, saying it awaits the next catalyst for development and "enhanced retail engagement."
"Overall, we continue to see the crypto ecosystem lacking major catalysts, and we thus expect crypto token and asset prices to be incrementally more sensitive to macro factors," analysts led by Kenneth Worthington wrote.
Trading volumes increased in August despite the decline. Total average daily volumes (ADV) rose about 8% with bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) ADVs increasing by more than 10% month-on-month, the report said. The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell 8.7% last month, CoinDesk Indices data show.
Stablecoins were an outlier, as market caps grew from the previous month and volumes also increased compared with July, the bank noted.
Spot bitcoin ETF flows also disappointed. These products saw net outflows of $81 million in August, the report added.
