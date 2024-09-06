Bitcoin Pumps, Then Dumps Below $54K as Jobs Report Spurs Crypto Volatility

Bitcoin (BTC) jumped to $57,000 following the report, only to erase the gain and tumble below $54,000 to the lowest since Aug. 5. It is down nearly 3% over the past 24 hours. Major altcoins also slid. Ether (ETH), solana (SOL), Ripple's XRP (XRP) and cardano (ADA) all posted 2%-4% losses over the same period. The CoinDesk 20 Index was down 2.7%.