First Mover Americas: BTC Erases Gains From Wednesday's Brief Rally

Weak economic data from the U.S. this week has strengthened the possibility of rate cuts from the Fed, but that has yet to stem bitcoin's downward movement. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics's latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey on Wednesday showed the number of job openings at the end of July at 7.67 million, missing the market expectation of 8.1 million and weaker than the revised June figure of 7.9 million. BTC's weakness points to limited appetite for risk assets, according to Alex Kuptsikevich, a senior market analyst at The FxPro. "Bitcoin is down for the ninth day out of the last 11 as its attempt to consolidate above the 200-day average triggered an intensified sell-off," Kuptsikevich told CoinDesk in an email.