Aptos Leads Losses as Crypto Weakness Continues; Coinbase Shares Fall to 7-Month Lows

Bitcoin (BTC) declined more than 4% at one point Thursday before bouncing to $56,500 at press time, off 2.2% over the past 24 hours. Ethereum's ether (ETH) declined over 4% during the same period, trading below $2,400. The broad-basket CoinDesk 20 Index was down more than 3%, with dogecoin (DOGE), cardano (ADA) and litecoin (LTC) outperforming.