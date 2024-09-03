First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Gain Checked by Hints of Further BOJ Rate Rises

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda reiterated that the central bank will raise interest rates further if the economy and inflation develop as expected. Ueda said the economic environment remains accommodative, with inflation-adjusted interest rates negative even after a late July increase in the benchmark borrowing cost. That was the first in decades and triggered an unwinding of yen carry trades, destabilizing risk assets. Ueda's comments drew bids for the yen, pushing the USD/JPY pair to 145.85 from 147. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slipped by 0.5% and bitcoin by 0.4% to $58,920, according to CoinDesk data. The BOJ's plan to tighten monetary policy poses a challenge for risk assets because the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to start cutting rates in September.