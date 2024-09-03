Crypto Tuesday Crumble Sends Bitcoin Below $58K, Ether to 7-Month Low
Seasonality suggests a hoped-for bounce after a rough August may not materialize.
- Bitcoin and ether fell sharply as U.S. stocks posted large losses in early Tuesday trade
- It's a big week for U.S. economic data and the first report showed weakness alongside an uptick in inflation pressure
- September has often proven to be a poor month for bitcoin prices
Continuing what's become a firmly established pattern over the past few weeks, cryptocurrencies slid sharply lower early in the U.S. trading day.
The broad market gauge CoinDesk 20 Index was down only 1% as a handful of constituents were posting modest session gains, led by lumens {{XLMX}} and litecoin (LTC).
The selling in crypto took place alongside a sizable slide in stocks, led by a 2.4% decline in the Nasdaq and a 1.5% fall for the S&P 500.
U.S. August economic data begins to roll in
This morning's ISM Manufacturing PMI report for August showed continued contraction, coming in at 47.2 versus 47.5 expected and July's 46.8. The guts of the report, however, had a stagflationish feel, with New Orders dipping to 44.6 from July's 47.4 while Prices Paid rose to 54.0 from 52.9.
Following the soft numbers, traders have upped the odds of a 50 basis point Federal Reserve rate cut in September to 39% from 30% one day ago, according to CME FedWatch. The betting favorite, though, remains 25 basis points at 61%.
The main event for U.S. macro news – and possibly the final arbiter on whether the Fed goes 25 or 50 – remains Friday's August employment report, and economists are forecasting job gains rebounding to 160,000 from July's soft 114,000 print. The unemployment rate is anticipated to have dipped to 4.2% from 4.3%.
Seasonality suggests selling might continue
After bitcoin's roughly 10% decline for the month of August, at least some were hoping for a September bounce, but that could prove wishful thinking. According to Galaxy Research chief Alex Thorn, bitcoin fell during seven of the last 10 Septembers. However, that data set contains some good news, said Thorn, as October has typically been bitcoin's best month of the year and the rest of the Fall has usually brought positive returns as well.
