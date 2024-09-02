OKX Brings Update to Ease Bitcoin Arbitrage

The market-neutral strategy has been quite popular among sophisticated traders since at least the 2020 bull run. The typical trade involves buying the cryptocurrency in the spot market and selling perpetual futures contracts when the latter trades at a premium to the spot price. That way, the arbitrageurs collect the funding fee from holders of long (bullish) perpetual positions while bypassing price volatility risks. The strategy has previously offered annualized returns of over 20% during price uptrends.