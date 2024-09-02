First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Sits Around $58.5K at Start of Historically Bearish September

Election punters on Polymarket are favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump again as Democrat Kamala Harris’ odds slipped to 47% over the weekend from even odds earlier. Harris’ appeal has drifted lower in the past weeks among traders on Polymarket, while Trump’s has gradually climbed back over 50%. He is again in the lead after nearly two weeks of even odds. Traders have placed $99 million in on-chain bets on Trump winning the election, with over $95 million put on Harris. Harris’ odds have slipped amid outcry for a proposal to tax unrealized gains for people worth over $100 million. Meanwhile, Trump’s odds have increased as he promotes a forthcoming decentralized finance project that could offer “high yields” for crypto users.