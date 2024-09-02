Donald Trumps Harris on Polymarket Once Again
Harris led Trump in early August and betting odds reached 50-50 on the marketplace last month but shifted to Trump’s favor over the weekend.
- Trump pulled ahead with a 51% chance of regaining the U.S. presidency.
- Traders have placed $99 million in on-chain bets on Trump winning the election, with over $95 million put on Harris.
Election punters on Polymarket are favoring Republican candidate Donald Trump once again as Democrat Kamala Harris’ odds slipped to 47% over the weekend from even odds earlier.
Odds of Trump winning the November elections surged to highs of 71% in July before tumbling to lows of 44% in August as incumbent Joe Biden said he would not contest before Harris was announced as the candidate. Her chances rose to over 55% in early to mid-August to emerge as a favorite.
Harris’ appeal has drifted lower in the past weeks among traders on Polymarket, while Trump’s has gradually climbed back over 50%. He is again in the lead after nearly two weeks of even odds.
Harris’ odds have slipped amid outcry for a proposal to tax unrealized gains for people worth over $100 million. Meanwhile, Trump’s odds have increased as he promotes an upcoming decentralized finance project that could offer “high yields” for crypto users.
