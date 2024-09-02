Bitcoin Drops Toward $57.5K, Extends Weekly Loss to 10% at Start of Seasonally Bearish September

“September is a historically negative month for Bitcoin, as data shows it has an average value depletion rate of 6.56%,” Innokenty Isers, founder of crypto exchange Paybis, said in a Monday email. “Should the Feds cut the interest rate in September, it might help Bitcoin re-write its negative history as rate cuts generally lead to excessive US dollar flow in the economy – further strengthening the outlook of bitcoin as a store of value.”