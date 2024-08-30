Bitcoin Slips Back to $58K in Continued Desultory Action, but Next Week Could Offer Upside Excitement

Headlining the data next week will be the Friday Sept. 6 Nonfarm Payrolls Report for August. The July jobs report was a weak one and likely was the final straw forcing the Fed's hand in promising a September rate cut. Currently, however, market expectations are for only a meek 25 basis point cut in mid-September. A second consecutive weak jobs print, though, might have investors quickly pricing in a 50 basis point move by the central bank, delivering a strong positive jolt to risk markets, bitcoin among them.