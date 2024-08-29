TON Back Online After Second Outage
TON says its core developer team is looking into why the DOGS token continues to crash the chain.
- The TON blockchain is back online after a second outage.
- Toncoin is up roughly 8% on the news.
TON is once again back online after going to the DOGS a second time within 24 hours.
"TON network is fully operational! TON-based asset withdrawals and deposits in Wallet will be credited in due course," the TON Community Telegram channel posted just after 9:30 AM Thursday Hong Kong time.
This outage lasted just over four hours. TON blamed the outage on a "heavy load attributed to DOGS token minting."
Wednesday's outage is the second such in barely two days. The network halted on Tuesday afternoon U.S. time, but restarted just after midnight. That outage was also blamed on DOGS first by observers and then confirmed by TON after the network crashed again.
Data from CoinDesk Indices shows that Toncoin, the native token of the TON protocol, is up approximately 8% on the news.
The token is still trading below what it was trading at prior to the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov.
While Telegram and TON are legally separate entities, the two are closely affiliated as one relies on the other.
On Wednesday local time, Durov was indicted in a French court on charges related to enabling illicit transactions and child exploitation on the platform, failing to cooperate with police and providing encryption services without controls, following his recent arrest near Paris, among other charges.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.