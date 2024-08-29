First Mover Americas: BTC Regains $60K Following Slide This Week

Durov's release on bail on Wednesday cost Polymarket bettors $270,000 in lost winnings. Durov was formally indicted in France and released after he posted a 5 million-euro ($5.6 million) bond while agreeing to report to police twice weekly and to stay in the country. The quick release contrasted with bettors' overall sentiment that an extended detention was more probable. At one point, the chance of an August release was pegged in the mid-30%s while a release before October was priced 75%-90%. In total, bettors missed out on $270,000 by betting "No" on an August release, and "No" for before October. Likely, bettors had their money on French authorities keeping Durov for as long as possible.