Crypto for Advisors: Crypto Market - A Week in Review

A significant factor in this dispersion is the shift away from lending as a primary yield-generating strategy. The previous crypto cycle saw the creation of a credit bubble fueled by lending, which ultimately burst, leaving investors wary of allowing their assets to leave custodianship. In response to this shift in investor sentiment, some of the most forward-looking funds have introduced safer yield-generating solutions by utilizing the derivatives market. Products like Harbor allow investors to earn returns on idle assets like Bitcoin through options strategies such as covered call spreads, all while keeping assets secure within a custodian's control. This approach offers a creative and secure alternative to the lending practices that defined the previous cycle.