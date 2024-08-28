Toncoin Trims Losses, Beats Bitcoin and Ether, as TON Blockchain Comes Back Online

TON trimmed some of its losses throughout the east Asia trading day and is now only less than 1% according to CoinDesk Indices data . In comparison, the CoinDesk 20 (CD20) , a measure of the largest and most liquid digital assets, is down over 6.5%. The CD20 is down as a bitcoin (BTC)-led market slide caused over $300 million in crypto futures liquidations, the highest since August 5.