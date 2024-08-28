TON Blockchain Grinds to a Standstill With No Blocks Produced for Over 3 Hours
The network has gone to the DOGS as it struggles to catch up with the popularity of a new TON memcoin.
- The TON blockchain hasn't produced a new block in over three hours.
- This downtime might have been a result of a new memecoin called DOGS crashing the network.
TONcoin (TON), the native token of the TON blockchain, is down 5% late Wednesday, after the protocol failed to produce a block within the last three hours, according to on-chain data.
A blockchain not producing blocks for an extended period of time is concerning because it disrupts network stability, potentially leading to security risks and transaction delays. These crashes are uncommon with blockchains, but do occur during times of high network activity.
For TON, a recent airdrop of the DOGS memecoin might have been the culprit as the popularity of the token caused a surge in transactions, and some observers pointed out that the network struggled to catch up to meet demand with its transactions per seconds (TPS) coming well under what was expected.
Solana experienced something similar in February when the chain failed to produce new blocks for over 5 hours, leading to significant sell pressure on its native token (SOL).
Bybit announced that as a result of TON's network halting block production it was temporarily suspending withdrawals and deposits citing network instability, according to a post by Wu Blockchain.
Recently the CEO of Telegram, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France which caused the price of TON to plunge. Telegram and TON are separate entities even though one is often used with the other.
Before the blockchain froze, TON's price had bucked a broader market trend, trading up over the past 24 hours while other major cryptocurrencies fell 4% or more.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.