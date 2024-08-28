First Mover Americas: TON Blockchain Resumes After 6-Hour Outage

DeFi lender MakerDAO rebranded to “Sky” as part of its ongoing revamp. The protocol, which has $7 billion of assets, will also introduce new versions of its $5 billion stablecoin (DAI) and its governance token (MKR): the USDS stablecoin and the SKY governance token. DAI and MKR will stay in circulation unchanged, with the new tokens existing in parallel. Token holders will be able to exchange DAI tokens 1:1 for USDS, while each MKR token can be swapped for 28,000 SKY tokens. The new tokens will be issued on Sept. 18, and holders can choose to keep the old tokens or exchange for the new ones.