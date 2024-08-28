Blur, Tensor Tokens Dip After NFT Marketplace OpenSea Receives SEC Wells Notice

Adding to earlier losses alongside a broad crypto decline begun Tuesday evening U.S. hours, Blur (BLUR) fell another 5% in the minutes following the news before a modest bounce. It's now down 10% over the past 24 hours. Tensor (TNSR), a Solana-based NFT marketplace aggregator, also traded 3% lower. The token's price was down nearly 9% over the past 24 hours. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index was lower by 4% over the same time frame.