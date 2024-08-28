Blur, Tensor Tokens Dip After NFT Marketplace OpenSea Receives SEC Wells Notice
The U.S. regulator alleged that NFTs sold on OpenSea are securities, the OpenSea CEO said earlier Wednesday.
Cryptocurrencies of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces dipped during Wednesday U.S. morning hours following news of OpenSea facing potential U.S. regulatory action.
Adding to earlier losses alongside a broad crypto decline begun Tuesday evening U.S. hours, Blur (BLUR) fell another 5% in the minutes following the news before a modest bounce. It's now down 10% over the past 24 hours. Tensor (TNSR), a Solana-based NFT marketplace aggregator, also traded 3% lower. The token's price was down nearly 9% over the past 24 hours. The broader CoinDesk 20 Index was lower by 4% over the same time frame.
The morning price action happened as OpenSea's CEO said the platform received a Wells notice from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging that the digital arts sold on the marketplace are securities.
