First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Drops as Traders Take Profits

Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius' administrator has distributed more than $2.53 billion to some 251,000 creditors, it said in its first status report on the payouts. The disbursements cover roughly two-thirds of all eligible creditors of the crypto lender by number and about 93% of the eligible value. Another 121,000 eligible creditors with an average distribution of around $1,500 have yet to successfully claim their distributions. "Approximately 64,000 of these remaining creditors have a distribution of less than $100, and approximately 41,000 more have a distribution of between $100 and $1,000," the filing said. "Given the small amounts at issue for many of these creditors, they may not be incentivized to take the steps needed to successfully claim a distribution."