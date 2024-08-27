Bitcoin Drops Below $63K on Profit Taking as SafePal’s SPF Gets Points Boost

A call option gives the buyer the right, but not the obligation, to purchase an asset at a specific price, called the "strike" or "exercise" price, on or before a specific date, called the "expiration." Calls are implicitly bullish. A put option gives the buyer the right to sell an asset at the strike price on or before the expiration date. A bull call spread consists of one long call with a lower strike price and one short call with a higher strike price. Both calls have the same underlying asset, such as bitcoin, in this case.