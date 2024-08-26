First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Consolidates at $64K Before Next Push Higher

Bitcoin (BTC) traded near $64,000 early Monday, briefly hitting $65,000 over the weekend boosted by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole symposium. On Friday, Powell signaled that an interest rate cut might be coming in September. Solana (SOL) showed relative strength among crypto majors, up 3% over the past 24 hours, shrugging off diminishing odds of a SOL-based spot ETF in the U.S. The broad-market benchmark CoinDesk 20 advanced 0.6% during the same period. The recovery of crypto prices was supported by a strong stablecoin expansion, with $1 billion of tokens minted at a 7-day average, 10x Research founder's Markus Thielen noted. "Technically speaking, it’s looking more and more like we are in a bullish consolidation ahead of the next big push higher," Joel Kruger, market strategist at LMAX group said in a Monday report. "This would translate to bitcoin making fresh record highs and ETH breaking out to another yearly high on its way to challenge its own record high from 2021."