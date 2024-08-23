First Mover Americas: Will BTC React to Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech?

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is making a comeback, and the total value locked in these projects focused on democratizing finance is expected to hit an all-time high next year, according to Steno Research. The DeFi Summer of 2020 came about as the U.S. Federal Reserve lowered interest rates to near zero. "Interest rates are the most critical factor influencing the appeal of DeFi, as they determine whether investors are more inclined to seek out higher-risk opportunities in decentralized financial markets," analyst Mads Eberhardt wrote, adding that lower interest rates also reduce the incentive to hold dollar-pegged stablecoins and spur more risk-taking in the broader crypto market.