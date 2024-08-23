Fed Chair Jerome Powell: Time Has Come for Policy to Adjust

The question going forward will be if the Fed cuts the fed funds rate by 25 or 50 basis points at its mid-September meeting. Markets continue to lean towards 25 basis points, but the chances of a 50 basis point move have grown to 32.5% currently from 24% one day ago, according to CME FedWatch. There remain some key economic reports between now and that September decision – August's employment and inflation numbers among them – which should be key to Fed's ultimate decision.