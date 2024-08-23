Bitcoin Tops $61K Ahead of Jackson Hole as Ether ETFs Extend Record Outflow Streak
Comments at the Jackson Hole symposium later Friday may give clues about the Federal Reserve monetary policies, will boost or undermine prices of risk assets, including bitcoin.
- Bitcoin has been mostly trading between $59,000 and $61,000, with traders eyeing the Jackson Hole meeting for potential market-moving comments.
- Most major cryptocurrencies were little changed, while ADA and AVAX experienced notable gains.
- While U.S. bitcoin ETFs, particularly BlackRock's IBIT, continue to see inflows, ether ETFs are facing significant outflows, reflecting bearish sentiment toward products related to the Ethereum blockchain.
Bitcoin (BTC) rose through $61,000 in Asian trading hours while being mainly confined between that level and $59,000 over the past two weeks. Some traders are looking to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium, scheduled for later Friday, for comments that may influence markets.
Major tokens were little changed, with ether (ETH), Solana's SOL, BNB Chain's BNB and xrp (XRP) moving less than 2% in 24 hours. The broad-based CoinDesk 20 (CD20), a liquid meaure tracking the largest tokens by market capitalization, rose 1.7%.
Cardano's ADA added 3%, while Avalanche's AVAX jumped 10% after the blockchain was added as a network option for Franklin Templeton's OnChain U.S. Government Money Market Fund (FOBXX). FOBXX started trading in 2021 and became the first money-market fund to use a public blockchain to record transactions and ownership.
Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) listed in the U.S. recorded $64 million in inflows, extending a winning streak to six days. Market leader BlackRock's IBIT took on the highest inflows at $75 million, data shows. However, some firms consider a general slowdown in the rate of inflows to be bearish.
Ethereum ETFs, in contrast, extended a record outflow streak to six days, continuing a dismal first month for products tracking the world's second-largest token by market cap. These ETFs lost just over $800,000 on Thursday, taking cumulative outflows to over $458 million since they went live on July 23.
Some market participants are looking to the annual Jackson Hole meeting later Friday for comments that may indicate the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction, which will influence prices of risk assets including bitcoin.
"The downward revision of U.S. non-farm payrolls highlighted a weaker labor market, sparking concerns that the Fed might delay rate cuts, triggering a selloff," QCP Capital noted in a Telegram broadcast Thursday, referring to a Wednesday report on jobs growth in the year ended March. "These worries eased after the July FOMC minutes revealed some policymakers were open to rate cuts, signaling a more dovish stance balancing inflation and employment goals."
"Attention now turns to Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech tomorrow for more rate-cut signals. With markets betting heavily on rate cuts, unexpected economic data can have a significant impact. We favor principal-protected products capturing topside gains," QCP said.
Powell is expected to confirm a pivot to lower borrowing costs next month, as previously reported. This step has historically buoyed bullish sentiment among traders because access to cheap money ofter spurs growth in riskier sectors.
Some are taking a cautious view, however.
"Risk markets might be more disappointed as Powell might want to do their best to give themselves some wiggle room against the four cumulative cuts priced into the year-end," Augustine Fan, head of insights at SOFA, told CoinDesk in an interview. "That said, Jackson Hole has generally been a 'risk-positive' stock even in the past, so expect traders to be better buyers on dips."
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.