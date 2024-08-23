Bitcoin Mining Opportunity Is Worth About $74B, JPMorgan Says
The Wall Street bank lowered its price targets for some miners to account for second-quarter results and changes in the bitcoin price and the network hashrate.
- The bank reduced its CLSK, IREN, MARA and RIOT price targets to account for second-quarter results and changes in the price of bitcoin and the network hashrate.
- JPMorgan prefers Iren and Riot Platforms, and says recent underperformance in these stocks presents a buying opportunity.
- The bank estimates the notional value of the remaining bitcoin to be produced by miners at around $74 billion.
At current bitcoin (BTC) prices, the value of the remaining 1.3 million tokens left to be mined is about $74 billion, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report on Friday.
The bank reduced its price targets for some of the miners it covers to reflect second-quarter results and changes in both the price of bitcoin and the network hashrate. Hashrate refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain.
JPMorgan cut its CleanSpark (CLSK) price target to $10.50 from $12.50 while maintaining its neutral rating on the shares. It reduced the Iren (IREN) price target to $9.50 from $11 and kept its overweight rating. Underweight-rated Marathon Digital's (MARA) price objective was lowered to $12 from $14, and overweight-rated Riot Platforms' (RIOT) price objective was trimmed to $9.50 from $12.
The four-year block reward revenue opportunity is estimated to be around $37 billion, a drop of 19% since early June, but up 85% year-on-year, the report said.
The bank prefers Iren and Riot, and said recent underperformance in these stocks presents a buying opportunity for investors.
Riot has underperformed the sector year-to-date due to "operational snags," but JPMorgan sees the potential for better sentiment and share-price upside in the coming months due to enhanced uptime and production metrics.
The bank noted that Iren has traded lower in recent weeks after reporting a sharp rise in power costs in July in relation to hedging losses. JPMorgan says these missteps are correctable and present a nice buying opportunity.
Disclosure
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
CoinDesk is an award-winning media outlet that covers the cryptocurrency industry. Its journalists abide by a strict set of editorial policies. In November 2023, CoinDesk was acquired by the Bullish group, owner of Bullish, a regulated, digital assets exchange. The Bullish group is majority-owned by Block.one; both companies have interests in a variety of blockchain and digital asset businesses and significant holdings of digital assets, including bitcoin. CoinDesk operates as an independent subsidiary with an editorial committee to protect journalistic independence. CoinDesk employees, including journalists, may receive options in the Bullish group as part of their compensation.